Two LSU Tigers named to ESPN's way-too-early All-American teams

Last week, ESPN released their first way-too-early All-American teams as preparation for the 2025 season already begins. The LSU Tigers have two players who made the First- or Second-Teams, both of whom came from the transfer portal.

Anderson is expected to be one of LSU's top targets right away, but his production could take a hit due to the amount of talents LSU has at wide receiver. Aaron Anderson, Barion Brown, Chris Hilton, Zavion Thomas, Kyle Parker and Destyn Hill all figure to work into the passing attack in some fashion, but Anderson should still put up some lofty numbers.

Former Oklahoma wide receiver transfer, Nic Anderson , was selected to ESPN's way-too-early All-America Second-Team. The former Sooner had an incredible true freshman season in 2023 where he caught 38 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns. Unfortunately, Anderson missed all of 2024 with an injury, and after the Sooners went 6-7 in their first year in the SEC, Anderson transferred to LSU.

Barion Brown, who we just briefly mentioned, was named a way-too-early First-Team All-American, but not as a receiver. Instead, he was given the honor as a returner.

Brown owns the all-time SEC record for most kickoff return touchdowns with five in his three-year career. The former Kentucky Wildcat has racked up 1,465 career kickoff return yards and averages 28.7 yards per return. He along with Zavion Thomas should form one of the best return duos in college football, if they so choose to put him back there.

It feels like guys like Garrett Nussmeier, Whit Weeks and Harold Perkins were snubbed from ESPN's predictions, but they're just predictions, and odds of them being right are very slim.

Either way, both Brown and Anderson have an opportunity to prove them right with their play this season. I think it will be hard for Anderson to live up to the second-team selection due to the amount of receivers who will see the field, but I could very well see Brown making it as a returner if they decided to put him back there.