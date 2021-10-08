Max Johnson and Kayshon Boutte looked unstoppable on LSU's first offensive possession this past week.

Every possession that followed was a much different story.

The Tigers continued to move the ball for a while, but had to settle for just four field goals before beginning to stall entirely and allowing Auburn to climb back to a 24-19 victory.

LSU's inefficiency simply relaying and locking into play-calls at its desire tempo arguably hit a new low for the season.

And the disappointment of its paltry 29-yard rushing performance, the program's lowest since 2018 against Alabama, could not be argued against.

Here's a closer look at the offensive ineptitude, as well as a few interesting rotational notes, in the purple-and-gold Tigers' first home loss in that series since 1999.

