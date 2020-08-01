TigerDetails - LSU TE Jamal Pettigrew enters transfer portal: report

LSU senior tight end Jamal Pettigrew has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to AL.com's Matt Zenitz.

The former St. Augustine tight end battled injuries throughout his career with the Tigers. He played in 13 games and caught one pass in his time in Baton Rouge, according to his LSU bio.

Once a player has entered the transfer portal schools are able to establish contact with him. If the student-athlete withdraws his name from the portal, he can return to the original school's roster.

At 6-7, 254 pounds, Pettigrew was ranked as a three-star tight end by Rivals in the 2016 class. He participated in the 2016 Semper Fidelis All-American Bowl in high school.