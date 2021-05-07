TigerDetails - LSU to host a vaccination clinic at Alex Box Stadium; get free game ticket

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced today that LSU Athletics, in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake, will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic outside of Alex Box stadium prior to each home baseball game next week. The clinic is walk-up only to anyone 18 years and older while supply lasts and weather permitting. The vaccine will be given at no cost to patients.

Those receiving the vaccine at the Alex Box Stadium clinic will also receive a free ticket to that day's LSU Baseball game. See below for daily limits.

“I commend LSU and Our Lady of the Lake for finding creative ways to bring the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to people – focusing on baseball fans next week,” said Governor Edwards. “Getting vaccinated is a home run for your health, your neighbors and our state and I encourage all Louisianans to take advantage of the opportunity to go Sleeves Up and take their shot. Let’s hit this one out of the park, Tigers!”

Our Lady of the Lake certified nurses and medical assistants will be administering the Moderna vaccine on all four dates. Those who wish to participate do not need to register in advance but must provide insurance and a photo ID, such as a driver’s license. A select number of free tickets will be provided on a first-come, first serve to any community members who receive the on-site vaccine.

“We are excited to form this partnership with LSU as a way to provide the vaccine at events that bring us together as a community. This is how we will empty our hospitals, fill our stadiums and end this pandemic,” said Our Lady of the Lake Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Catherine O’Neal.

The clinic will be located between the Bullpen and Champions lot and open an hour and half prior to each game. It is recommended to plan for time to get checked in, receive their vaccine, and be monitored for 15 minutes by the clinical staff before entering the stadium. A second dose appointment (at an Our Lady of the Lake facility) will be scheduled while on-site.

Vaccination Clinic Dates

LSU vs La Tech Tuesday, May 11 6:30 pm

**the first 500 community members will receive a free ticket

LSU vs Alabama Friday, May 14 7 pm

**the first 250 community members will receive a free ticket

LSU vs Alabama Saturday, May 15 2 pm

**the first 250 community members will receive a free ticket

LSU vs. Alabama Sunday, May 16 2 pm

**the first 500 community members will receive a free ticket

(Editor's note: This is a press release from LSU.)