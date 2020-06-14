LSU will definitely get an official visit from 2021 RB Kyree Young
Not only is running back Kyree Young one of the best backs in the state of Ohio, but he's also one of the top nationally recruited prospects in the 2021 class.
The four-star RB holds offers from LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Pitt, West Virginia and Nebraska, just to name a few.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news