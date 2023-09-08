Maason Smith talks about ACL injury, suspension and returning to the field
Maason Smith has been through a lot in the year since his ACL tear in LSU's 2022 season opener against Florida State. He had to miss the entirety of his sophomore season, rehab a torn ACL and when he finally was healthy again, he was suspended one game due to receiving improper benefits. After what's seemed like forever, LSU will finally get their star defensive tackle back on the field this Saturday vs. Grambling.
On Wednesday, Maason Smith was made available to the media for player interviews. During this time, he answered a bunch of questions about his knee, suspension and his excitement to get back out on the field.
ACL injury
Last year's season opener was an emotional roller coaster for Smith. After an incredible freshman season, Smith was named to the preseason All-SEC team and was ready to take the next step for the Tigers. Unfortunately for Smith, his season was cut short after he tore his ACL.
After tearing his ACL, Smith had a long and painful road to recovery ahead of him. A torn ACL can do horrible things to both your body and mind when you're a professional athlete. You're not only missing the rest of the season, but you aren't able to do much of anything for months. Smith spoke about how he was on bedrest for multiple days, but his family, friends and the coaching staff were able to help him through those tough times.
Micki Collins is Director of Sports Medicine at LSU. Smith constantly praised her and talked about how much she helped him out, not just medically, but also mentally through his recovery.
370 days later, Smith feels he's back to where he was, and he'll get the chance to showcase that on Saturday.
His suspension
A couple weeks before the season opener against Florida State, Smith was suspended by the NCAA for receiving improper benefits during his freshman year. The suspension stemmed from an autograph signing his freshman season before NIL took over the college sports world.
People had mixed opinions about the suspension. Some felt it was justified, and some thought he shouldn't have been suspended because of the rules in place now about NIL. Smith cooperated fully with the NCAA's investigation into the matter, and after it was all said and done, he was handed a one game suspension for the 2023 season opener.
The thing is, I don't think anybody has a full grasp on the NIL space. Since it's inception, the entire world of NIL has been a work in progress. Laws can vary state-by-state and change at every school in the nation. I don't believe there is anyone out there that fully understands all the rules of NIL, and it has become a huge issue for both players and universities.
Smith said he's known for a while the possibility of the suspension, but wasn't aware it had officially been passed down until a few weeks ago. Smith also said that if he wasn't injured in Week one, the suspension most likely would've been carried out last season.
His excitement to get back on the field
Smith started playing football when he was six years old. He played for a rec team called the Demons in Houma, Lousiana. Since then, Smith has never gone over a year without playing football. By the time he suits up to play Grambling, it will have been one year and five days since he suffered his ACL injury, and let's just say, he's excited to get back on the field with his teammates.
Smith had been waiting for a long time to get back on the field, but when the time was almost there to suit up against Florida State, the suspension brought him back down to earth. He was disappointed that he wasn't able to play against the Seminoles, but he believes God had his reasons for not allowing him to play.
Finally, the Tigers get their star back. Nobody is more ready to see No. 0 on the field than himself. He may be on a snap count, but he's going to make every single one count.