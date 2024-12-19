Transfer Portal: Thursday update with the latest buzz and intel

A not so surprising entry into the transfer portal
In a move that surprises few in Baton Rouge, LSU quarterback AJ Swann has entered the transfer portal after a candid conversation with the coaching staff about his future prospects. The former Vanderbilt signal-caller, who joined the Tigers last offseason with aspirations of climbing the depth chart, found himself caught in an increasingly crowded quarterback room.
With Garrett Nussmeier's decision to return in 2025, coupled with the arrival of coveted Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren and the looming presence of four-star prospect Colin Hurley, Swann's path to the starting role had become murky at best in Baton Rouge.
His LSU tenure will be remembered as brief and limited – just seven snaps across two appearances in 2024 – Swann now seeks greener pastures where he will have a better opportunity to see significant snaps on the field, becoming yet another example of the high-stakes game of musical chairs that the transfer portal era has ushered in.
LSU adds talented punter vis the Portal
In a move that underscores LSU's commitment to special teams excellence, the Tigers have secured the services of Middle Tennessee State transfer punter Grant Chadwick, a Ray Guy Award watchlist honoree who brings a much-needed boost to their kicking game.
Chadwick, who demonstrated remarkable consistency for the Blue Raiders in 2024, averaged an impressive 43.6 yards per punt across 12 starts, with a net average of 40.7 yards that speaks to his ability to pin returners in check. Returners averaged a mere 6.1 yards per return against Chadwick.
His leg strength was evident in his season-long boot of 60 yards. Perhaps most telling is Chadwick's Pro Football Focus punting grade of 67.2, which topped both of LSU's primary punters from last season – Payton Todd and Blake Ochsendorf – suggesting this under-the-radar addition could prove to be one of Brian Kelly's shrewdest moves of the transfer portal season.
The latest intel on LSU’s Top Transfer Portal Targets
