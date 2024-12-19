Transfer Portal: Thursday update with the latest buzz and intel

In a move that surprises few in Baton Rouge, LSU quarterback AJ Swann has entered the transfer portal after a candid conversation with the coaching staff about his future prospects. The former Vanderbilt signal-caller, who joined the Tigers last offseason with aspirations of climbing the depth chart, found himself caught in an increasingly crowded quarterback room.

With Garrett Nussmeier's decision to return in 2025, coupled with the arrival of coveted Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren and the looming presence of four-star prospect Colin Hurley, Swann's path to the starting role had become murky at best in Baton Rouge.

His LSU tenure will be remembered as brief and limited – just seven snaps across two appearances in 2024 – Swann now seeks greener pastures where he will have a better opportunity to see significant snaps on the field, becoming yet another example of the high-stakes game of musical chairs that the transfer portal era has ushered in.