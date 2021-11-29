Making the Case: Looking at Matt Rhule for LSU coaching job

In this series, TigerDetails will explore the options for LSU under a traditional Rivals headline "Making the Case." In the seventh part of the series, we take a dive into Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule's career.

But it is this hire that he be most remembered for, at least around these parts, so the pressure is building in Baton Rouge.

Woodward's ability to make transformative hires has been his calling card for years. It has only grown during his brief return to the Pelican State with the hires of Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey to lead the women's basketball team and poached Pac-12 Coach of the Year Jay Johnson from the Arizona baseball program.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward was brought to Baton Rouge for one reason -- make the right hires needed to lead the LSU program through the next decade.

THE RESUME

Rhule has quite literally coached nearly every position in football over his career, which got started in 1998 as a volunteer assistant at Penn State and a linebackers coach at Albright. He spent a few years coaching defensive line from 1999-2000 at Buffalo then 2001 at UCLA.

He spent 2002 through 2005 at Western Carolina coaching special teams, linebackers and was then promoted to associated head coach and running game coordinator. Rhule spent the next six seasons at Temple, again, coaching nearly every position group: defensive line in 2006, quarterbacks and recruiting coordinator in 2007, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks in 2008-2010 and offensive coordinator, tight ends and recruiting coordinator in 2011.

Rhule jumped to the NFL in 2012 as the assistant offensive line coach of the New York Giants, and received high praise from then head coach Tom Coughlin.

“The most impressive thing to me was the guy is a sponge,” Coughlin told ESPN at the time. “He’s very, very smart. He’s very perceptive.”

He returned to Temple after his one season with the Giants, but this time as the head coach. He spent 2013-2016 rebuilding the Owls program. He took the Owls from 2-10 in his first season to a 6-6 record in 2014 and two consecutive 10-win seasons in 2015 and 2016.

Following his successful run at Temple, Baylor came calling and Rhule quickly turned the Bears around too. Rhule helped rebuild the Baylor program, guiding the team from a 1-11 finish in his first season to a 7-6 record and a bowl berth in 2018 to an 11-3 record and appearance in the Big 12 Championship and the Sugar Bowl in 2019.

Baylor's appearance in the Sugar Bowl this season was just the second-ever in school history, and under Rhule's leadership the Bears became the first Power 5 program to go from 11 losses (2017) to 11 wins (2019) within two seasons.

Sixteen different Baylor players earned all-conference honors in 2019, and defensive tackle James Lynch was named the 2019 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Following the 2019 season, Rhule's name was one of the hottest on the market in both college football and NFL.

When the Carolina Panthers did their research on Rhule, they found out all about his ability to create a winning culture and stability within a program. Midway through his interview with Panthers owner David Tepper, it became clear that Rhule was the guy. The Panthers hired Rhule in January of 2020.

"He's impressive in player development and sports science – recovery techniques, intensity of training, integration with the strength program," Tepper said following the hiring of Rhule. "He started talking about how he develops players and how he's going to pick his staff and we all went from being in interview mode to recruiting mode. Everybody just knew. We switched without a word being said.

"Matt is a very good people manager. And I think a good people manager is a good people manager, college or pro," Tepper continued. "He's going to set standards for people. We're counting on people buying into those standards.

"And it's just the way he thinks. No BS. He's not afraid of constructive confrontation, not afraid to challenge coaches or players. He's a head coach."

However, Rhule has struggled in the NFL as the head coach of Carolina over the last two seasons. Currently, he has an overall record of 10–17, although, he has not had adequate quarterback play nor has his star player, running back Christian McCaffrey, been healthy. McCaffrey missed most of the 2020 season with an injury and has missed a significant number of games in 2021.