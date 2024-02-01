To LSU, Colin Hurley was never just a regular recruit. The Tigers saw much more than just the physical talent on the field. Staff members and coaches admired the knowledge he carried at a young age.

At 16 years old, he enrolled at LSU. He put himself in a quarterback room that just saw the departure of a Heisman Trophy winner, and although not seen as the incumbent signal caller for 2024, he's taken all steps necessary to prepare himself for the test.

Hurley reclassified in November 2022, joining a 2024 class lacking a quarterback commit. Since, he's taken multiple trips to Baton Rouge and put his eyes behind the mask that elevated the play of Jayden Daniels in his career-best season.

Cognilize is now no hidden secret to college football. The German company designed an artificial intelligence as an off-the-field avenue of development that LSU quarterbacks used in 2023.

It increased their cognitive growth in a virtual reality system that included the Tigers' offensive playbook, opposing team's defensive schemes and backdrops of road stadiums to find a feel for different environments.

Hurley talked at length regarding its developmental advancements the last two months, but the man behind the push at LSU put Hurley through the system on visits this past season.

Jack Marucci, the Tigers' director of performance and innovation, has already left his mark on LSU — and the baseball world — but his newest project caught the attention of Hurley.

"His dad's done a great job with him as far as educating him to these different technologies and not to be afraid to look at different avenues of learning how to play the position," Marucci said.

Physical talent can sometimes seduce evaluators. Speed, arm strength and size all play a part in success, but when you break down what leads to completions, correct decisions, etc., it comes down to cognitive processing.

Marucci was always interested in how he could objectify that a little better. Working with S2 Cognition in 2015, Marucci learned new ways of monitoring cognitive growth. Pieces to the puzzle were laid out then, incorporating traits, characteristics and demographics into a system to define a quarterback.

LSU put tracking chips into footballs, identifying spin rates, wobble rates, velocities on short throws and apexes on long, explosive throws. It created a GPS for the quarterback, bringing together data that showed a player his metrics.

But where Marucci wanted to look was even further: how could he make a quarterback more prepared for a game?

"Can you move the needle on some things?" Marucci said. "Sometimes our DNA is what we are, and there's been some things that can and maybe improve some of this. But look, we've invested in a lot, and I think that this tool was something that we envisioned several years ago. We were just trying to find the right people to do it."

Cognilize came to Marucci last year with what LSU desired. The artificial intelligence, ran through a virtual reality system, has the Tigers' offensive playbook imported into it. It has motion captures of every movement and formation, mimicking exactly what LSU would run in a game.

The system is able to simulate defenses. Immersed in a virtual environment, the quarterback is able to prime his brain for the upcoming opponent, seeing exactly what a team will run based on data and film.

Before a Saturday game, Marucci and the quarterbacks ran through 70-80% of the call sheet Wednesday, adding more of the plays Thursday and Friday. The sessions wouldn't take longer than 35 minutes each day.

Marucci had until Wednesday each week to get the turnover of plays from the opponent's previous game. Installing 28-30 plays from the prior Saturday, Marucci and performance innovation and analytics assistant Mario Macaluso would call the plays from an iPad.

"This database just kept getting bigger because you're seeing different looks," Marucci said. "As you know, college football gets more sophisticated as we go, and we probably had 800-900 plays of our plays in there. And when I say that, there's variations of the same play."

The beauty of the system, in the eyes of Marucci, is how the Tigers can use it during the offseason. Cognilize wasn't up and running for LSU until the week of the Mississippi State game, the third contest of the season.

With it now available for a whole spring and summer before games this fall, it offers underclassmen like Hurley an edge in development, especially at such a young age in relation to his peers.

"When recruits come in, it's important, too, that we have the ability to show that this is this is a real piece of development," Marucci said. "This isn't something we're talking about, we don't have it right or we're going to get it."