All-America defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo will join representatives from the Southeastern Conference’s 13 other schools this weekend in Birmingham as the league holds its annual Football Leadership Council meeting.

The two-day event will include a meeting with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, a review of NCAA and SEC legislative items, a conversation with SEC Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Katie O’Neal, and engagement with football officials on rules of the game, student-athlete/referee interaction and careers in officiating. The group will also review SEC student-athlete enhancement opportunities.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to represent the LSU football program at the SEC Football Leadership Council this weekend,” Wingo said. “Being selected for this council is a tremendous honor and something that gives me great pride. I’m looking forward to meeting other players from around the SEC and having a conversation with Commissioner Sankey about our experience as student-athletes.”

Wingo recently completed his first year with the Tigers, earning third team All-America honors as well as being a second team All-SEC selection. He ranked among the team leaders in tackles for loss (6.0) and sacks (3.0) to go along with 47 tackles.

The Football Leadership Council is one of three components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The other two components are the Men's and Women's Basketball Leadership Councils. Student-Athlete Leadership Councils for the sports of football and men's and women's basketball, along with the conference's longstanding Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC), provide student-athletes with additional opportunities to engage with campus leaders and conference office staff. The councils serve as a conduit of communication to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience and student-athlete wellness.

Wingo is joined on the SEC Football Leadership Council by DeVonta Smith (Alabama), Cam Little (Arkansas), Malcolm Johnson (Auburn), Derek Wingo (Florida), Jalon Walker (Georgia), Eli Cox (Kentucky), Cedric Johnson (Ole Miss), Hayes Hammond (Mississippi State), Darius Robinson (Missouri), Kai Kroeger (South Carolina), Omari Thomas (Tennessee), LT Overton (Texas A&M) and Ethan Barr (Vanderbilt).