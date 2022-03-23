Miami WR Jalen Brown wants to return to LSU for another visit
Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep receiver Jalen Brown, a Rivals100 recruit who currently ranks as the sixth-best WR in the country, visited LSU earlier this month while in Louisiana for the Battle 7-on-7...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news