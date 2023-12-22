Friday morning, LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock accepted an offer to fill the vacant offensive coordinator job at Notre Dame Rivals.com's Inside ND Sports reports. This news comes weeks after LSU and Denbrock agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension to remain at LSU.

Denbrock was the offensive coordinator for the Irish two different times, once from 2002-2004 and then from 2010-2018 with Brian Kelly.

When Kelly came to LSU, Denbrock left his current position as the University of Cincinnati's offensive coordinator to fill the same position in Baton Rouge.

In 2023, Denbrock led the nations No. 1 offense in scoring and total yards. The Tigers offense was also top-10 in both rushing yards per game and passing yards per game.



With Denbrock gone, LSU could turn to someone in-house to fill the position. The most likely in-house candidate is Joe Sloan, LSU's current quarterbacks coach. Before coming to LSU in 2022, Sloan served as Louisiana Tech's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2020-2021.

In his first season as Tech's offensive coordinator, Sloan led the Bulldogs to 23.6 points per game. In 2021, the offense got even better, scoring 26.5 points per game while gaining 377 yards per game.

Of course, the Tigers could also look outside the building for a new offensive coordinator, and I'm sure there are plenty of guys out there who would relish the opportunity to come to Baton Rogue with the talent LSU brings in on offense.

No matter how you spin it, this is a major loss for the Tigers. Denbrock was a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the best assistant coach in the nation, in 2023 and has been one of, if not the best OC's in the game since he arrived in Baton Rouge.

It'll be interesting to see what direction the Tigers go in replacing Denbrock, but we'll keep you updated with any new developments.