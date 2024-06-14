The LSU Tigers might've had an up-and-down season, but that didn't stop them from having eight players that received postseason honors.

The Tigers third baseman, Tommy White, was named to the All-SEC and NCBWA All-American Second-Team as well as the ABCA All-South Region First Team. He finished the season 6th in the SEC in hits (92), 7th in RBI's (70) and 7th in home runs (24) despite a slow start to the season.

Jared Jones was very deserving of a spot on the All-SEC list, but historic seasons from Jac Cagliaone and Blake Burke kept him off. However, he did make the ABCA All-South Region First Team after batting .301 with 14 doubles, 28 home runs and 59 RBI's this year. He also drew the most walks of anyone in the SEC.

Luke Holman, one of the Tigers starting pitchers, earned All-SEC and NCBWA All-America Second-Team honors to go along with an All-South Regional First-Team selection. Holman posted a 9-4 record behind a .275 ERA while striking out 127 batters in 91.2 innings. He ranked second in the SEC in strikeouts, wins and opponent batting average.

Griffin Herring not receiving First-Team All-SEC honors is a bit shocking, but he earned a spot on the SEC and NCBWA All-American Second-Team along with Holman and White. He made 11 SEC appearances and had a 1.14 ERA to go along with 45 strikeouts in 31.2 innings.

If Gage Jump had started the season the same way he ended it, he very well could've made an All-SEC team, but a semi-shaky start cause him to just miss it. He was named to the All-South Region Second-Team after a stellar season where he recorded a 6-2 record with a 3.47 ERA. He also earned a spot on the SEC All-Tournament team after allowing just one run and four hits against Georgia in the first round.

Hayden Travinski had a good season, don't get me wrong, but it also felt like it could've been better. Nonetheless, his .271 batting average, 16 home runs and 53 RBI's where enough to land him on the All-South Region Second-Team. He also earned All-SEC Tournament honors where he hit two doubles, one homer and had three RBI's.

Steven Milam had a freshman season to remember. The Tigers second baseman batted .326 with 12 doubles, three triples, eight homers and 40 RBI's. His performance was enough to land him on the SEC All-Freshman First-Team and the NCBWA Freshman All-American First-Team. On top of that, his clutch play in the SEC Tournament and Regional rewarded him with a spot on the All-SEC Tournament and NCAA Regional All-Tournament team.

Finally, Ashton Larson, who was inserted into the lineup about midway through the season, received SEC All-Freshman Second-Team honors. He posted a .298 batting average with nine doubles, three homer and 16 RBI's in 141 at bats.