We got the chance to speak to LSU's new Pitching Coach Nate Yeskie for the first time on Friday. The former Arizona and Texas A&M pitching coach is one of the best in the business and was with Jay Johnson in Tucson from 2020-2021 before joining the Aggies squad in 2022 when Johnson took the job at LSU.

This offseason when former LSU Pitching Coach Wes Johnson was hired by Georgia to be their next head coach, Jay Johnson decided to reach out to his old pal. Eventually, the two decided to reunite in Baton Rouge, and Jay Johnson has had nothing but great things to say about Coach Yeskie since.

I know we've already talked about Gage Jump in detail earlier this week, but he continues to be the topic of conversation in every media availability. In out first conversation with the new coach, Yeskie was asked about UCLA transfer pitcher Gage Jump multiple times. Jump is coming off a torn UCL, but is expected to play a massive role in this pitching staff in 2024.

When asked about what he likes in Jump, Yeskie said he's got great stuff, and when you can do what he can do as a lefty, it makes it very hard to find success against him.