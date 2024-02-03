Nate Yeskie talks what makes Gage Jump so dangerous
We got the chance to speak to LSU's new Pitching Coach Nate Yeskie for the first time on Friday. The former Arizona and Texas A&M pitching coach is one of the best in the business and was with Jay Johnson in Tucson from 2020-2021 before joining the Aggies squad in 2022 when Johnson took the job at LSU.
This offseason when former LSU Pitching Coach Wes Johnson was hired by Georgia to be their next head coach, Jay Johnson decided to reach out to his old pal. Eventually, the two decided to reunite in Baton Rouge, and Jay Johnson has had nothing but great things to say about Coach Yeskie since.
I know we've already talked about Gage Jump in detail earlier this week, but he continues to be the topic of conversation in every media availability. In out first conversation with the new coach, Yeskie was asked about UCLA transfer pitcher Gage Jump multiple times. Jump is coming off a torn UCL, but is expected to play a massive role in this pitching staff in 2024.
When asked about what he likes in Jump, Yeskie said he's got great stuff, and when you can do what he can do as a lefty, it makes it very hard to find success against him.
In today's age of college baseball, everyone wants to see pitchers throwing 100+ miles per hour and just burning batters with their fastball, but the truth is, that's not how great pitchers win. You need to have a balanced attack that you can go to, and that's exactly what Gage Jump has.
Jump has four pitches he can attack you with; his fastball, slider, curveball and changeup. He recently added the slider to his arsenal and has been working to better his changeup this offseason.
Yeskie thinks Jump's curveball and fastball are special, so if he can figure out how to locate his slider and continue working on his changeup, he's going to be a very tough pitcher to face.
Pitching isn't all about your arm talent either. It's a mind game between the pitcher and the batter as both sides try to figure out how to best their opponent.
Yeskie says the best pitchers understand the strike zone and how to get batters off balance with their swings and make them make poor decisions at the plate, and he feels when you combine Jump's arsenal with his approach, he has the ability to do that.
Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Quad
Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage