LSU national championship women’s basketball team was all smiles Friday after the team’s ceremonial visit to the White House to meet President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Even LSU freshman forward Sa’Myah Smith, who fainted midway through Biden’s speech praising the national champions. White House staff rushed to help Smith, who was taken from the room by wheelchair.

"As you can see, we leave our mark where we go. Sa'Myah planned that," Mulkey said the audience at the reception. "No, Sa'Myah is fine, for those of you who are concerned. Sa'Myah is fine, I'll assure you of that. She's kind of, right now, embarrassed. She doesn't want to leave. She wants to stand with us. But she needs to be checked out."

Smith told WBRZ sports reporter Michael Cauble afterwards she remembered a couple of details before passing out.