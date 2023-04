LSU offensive lineman Anthony Bradford’s NFL combine performance in February helped him get chosen Saturday by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round of the NFL draft at No. 108 overall .

The 6-4, 322-pound Bradford played mostly last season at right guard. But he also had 291 snaps at left tackle in the last two seasons, indicating he can also play left guard and right tackle.

At the NFL combine, he turned heads when he tied for the fourth-best 10-yard split (1.74 seconds) by an offensive lineman.

Bradford joins former LSU safety Jamal Adams as a member of the Seahawks.