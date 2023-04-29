A huge performance by LSU defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse at the school’s Pro Day in late March got him chosen Saturday by the New York Jets at No. 204 overall in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

Bernard-Converse, who had 34 tackles and four PBU last season at LSU after transferring from Oklahoma State, had 40-yard dash times of 4.32 and 4.4 seconds as well as a 42-inch vertical jump.

Those times ties February’s NFL combine for best for a cornerback and third-best overall.

“This is what I’ve been training for since January,” Bernard-Converse said after LSU’s Pro Day. “It was very important for me to come out here and just showcase what I can do in the drills. I’ve been training, so I feel I had it (the low 40 times) in the bag.”