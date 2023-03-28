Apparently, it takes a Tiger to awake a sleeping Tiger.

After the Grambling Tigers took a 3-2 lead in the top on third inning, the No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers roared for a combined 13 runs in its third and fourth innings for an eventual 17-5 victory called after seven innings because of the 10-run rule Tuesday night in Alex Box Stadium.

It was the eighth 10-run rule win for LSU (22-3), which hosts No. 10 Tennessee (20-6) in a highly anticipated SEC series starting with game one Thursday night at 7.

"I never have to worry about the mindset of this team," LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. "They are always ready."

A three-run homer by designated hitter Cade Beloso immediately followed by first baseman Jared Jones’ solo homer keyed LSU’s five-run, six-hit third inning for a 7-3 lead.

LSU followed with an eight-run, six-hit fourth inning for a 15-3 cushion featured RBI singles by Beloso, right fielder Paxton Kling, second baseman Ben Nippolt and right fielder Brayden Jobert.

Grambling managed to touch LSU reliever Sam Dutton for a run in the sixth, but LSU added two in its half of the sixth.

LSU finished with 16 hits off four Grambling pitchers. Led by center fielder Dylan Crews, college baseball’s leading hitter, six LSU players had two hits each including Beloso who knocked in four runs.

"It was a blow when we lost Cade for the whole season last year with an injury," Johnson said. "He worked hard to get back. He's a great hitter."

LSU used six pitchers. Blake Money, the first of four relievers, was credited with his first win of the season despite giving up a three-run homer to Grambling third baseman Cameron Buford.