LSU’s football offense went back in time to the spring of 2018 in its first preseason scrimmage Saturday in Tiger Stadium. That is, it didn’t have Joe Burrow as the starting quarterback since he sat out with what Tigers' coach Ed Orgeron termed “a minor injury.” Without Burrow and with backup Myles Brennan taking the first team snaps, the defense was the clear winner. “We’re not the same team without Joe in there,” Orgeron said. “We’re not there yet. The offense had been having a tremendous week with Joe in there, without Joe they aren’t the same. “I’m glad the defense came along today, because all week the offense had been moving the ball on them. There were some concerns there. The defense started off with the upper hand. The offense came along, made some big plays. It was a see-saw battle. “Again, we didn’t have Joe in there. But we balanced up the camp and we like a balanced football team.”

The scrimmage was closed to the media. Brennan completed 8-of-13 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown. Running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Chris Curry gained 47 and 12 yards respectively. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had three receptions for 101 yards, including a 56-yard TD from Brennan. Tight end Stephen Sullivan added two receptions for 48 yards, while running backs Tyrion Davis-Price and Lanard Fournette, and wide receiver Derrick Dillon each caught two passes. The defense recorded five sacks. Linebacker Damone Clark had a team-high five tackles. Defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko scooped a fumble and returned it 40 yards. Orgeron said freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. had two interceptions. Also, placekicker Cade York hit 8-of-10 field goals, including a 51-yarder.



An undisclosed number of injured players didn’t participate in the scrimmage, which seemed to affect the offense more than the defense. “There were a lot of guys out on the offensive line of scrimmage,” Orgeron said. “Normally some guys who don’t play on the second team played.” Orgeron had both offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and Joe Brady in the press box coaching booth matching wits with defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. “It was on today, there were some games faces going (between the coordinators),” Orgeron said. “We were a little rusty (getting plays and formations relayed from the press box to the huddle). There were a couple of times we went past the 25-second clock. “We had a lot of mistakes by young guys (on substitutions). We had 12 men on the field a couple of times, 10 men on the field a couple of times. It’s a learning process. Next week, we should eliminate these mistakes.” Here’s Orgeron on various subjects: On starting QB Joe Burrow sitting out with an injury: “He has a minor camp injury, held out for precaution. Should be back with us sometime next week. You never want your starting quarterback to get hurt. I thought it was a perfect scenario if it was going to happen this week. Give him time to get better and come back next week.”

On QB Myles Brennan: “He walked up there with some confidence. Starting off he was under a lot of duress, but he came back with two tremendous drives and made some great throws. Still has a way to go, but he’s much improved over last year. There were a couple of times he was indecisive under pressure, that is to be expected, until he gets some game time reps.” On the receiving corps: “The connection with Joe is a lot better, because they always throw the football with him. The week they had was phenomenal. Screens, big plays. It takes a little while for them to get continuity with Myles. They aren’t there yet.” On the inside linebacker battle: “Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen are playing excellent and so is (sophomore) Damone Clark. Dave (Aranda) likes him (Clark) a lot. Patrick and Jacob are even, Damone Clark is pushing. He may be the starter, he may not. We’ll see." On Damone Clark: “He’s really an elite athlete. He’s 6-3, 238, can run. He’s always first in sprints, in the weight room he lifts everything you put in front of him. He’s a smart kid with great character. He just had to learn to diagnose and be in the right gap at the right time and he’s doing it now. He’s a tall guy who has to bend, but he can tackle in space.”