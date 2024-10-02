Advertisement
in other news
Observations from LSU's 29-26 OT win over Ole Miss
LSU did not lead for a single second in this game, but still managed to come out on top.
• Luke Hubbard
2025 four-star CB Jacob Bradford commits to LSU
The Tigers have been working to flip the four-star Baton Rouge safety from Houston for a while now.
• Luke Hubbard
LSU vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, stream, their history and more
LSU vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, stream, their history and more
• Tina Howell
2027 QB target QB Peyton Houston has sensational, record-breaking night
LSU 2027 QB target Peyton Houston had himself a sensational night on Thursday.
• Marshall Levenson
Five biggest visitors for LSU vs Ole Miss
The Tigers have a long list of recruits coming in town this weekend.
• Luke Hubbard
PFF Insights: Defensive takeaways from LSU's win over South Alabama
