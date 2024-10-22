Advertisement

Making the Call: Predictions for LSU vs Arkansas

Making the Call: Predictions for LSU vs Arkansas

The DVI staff make their predictions for LSU vs Arkansas.

 • DeathValleyInsider.com
Three things to know about Arkansas

Three things to know about Arkansas

Three things to know about LSU's opponent.

 • Luke Hubbard
Matt McMahon is on a recruiting hot streak

Matt McMahon is on a recruiting hot streak

LSU has the No. 2 class in 2025, but they're still looking to add a big piece to the puzzle.

 • Luke Hubbard
Injury Report: LSU vs Arkansas

Injury Report: LSU vs Arkansas

Full injury report for this Saturday's game between LSU and Arkansas.

 • Luke Hubbard
Game Preview: LSU vs Arkansas

Game Preview: LSU vs Arkansas

Previewing LSU's road trip to Fayetteville.

 • Luke Hubbard

• Luke Hubbard
• Luke Hubbard
Published Oct 22, 2024
PFF Insights: How LSU's offense performed against Arkansas
Luke Hubbard  •  Death Valley Insider
Analyst
Twitter
@clukehubbard
