Quotes from college coaches on the LSU job opening, rumors

Penn State head coach James Franklin was asked during his weekly press conference about handling rumors or speculation regarding job openings. “For me, I guess the best way to describe is is I care what people think and I want to handle things the right way all the time with the players, with the staff, with the administration,” Franklin said. “I want to use the golden rule and treat people the way you want to be treated. So, yeah, I want to come to work every single day and do my job and help these players achieve their dream and the staff and do right by the University and community. So, yeah, I do (get tired of addressing it). Franklin also stated that he would much rather these rumors be happening than not, which would insinuate he's not doing a good enough job as a coach.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher also addressed the rumors of him to LSU. AD Scott Woodward has a great friendship with Fisher and hired him at A&M. "I love this place. I have a great contract. I love being at A&M and I intend to fulfill my entire contract," he said. "I'm at A&M. That's the end of it." His wife then tweeted: "And for the record, I love it here too!"

Earlier this week, Louisiana-Lafayette coach Billy Napier addressed the LSU coaching search and if he's had any contact with any representatives for the Tigers. “No, I’ve had no discussion with anybody from LSU,” Napier said. “It’s a very tough situation, and an unfortunate situation anytime not only the head coach, but the staff is affected by decisions like this. “But I’ll say this for Ed Orgeron: He’s been an absolute class act in all my interactions with him, the things he’s done to help our program, the state of Louisiana. We’re thankful for all he’s done to help us and he's a heck of a football coach with a bright future ahead of him."

Joe Brady was asked about the job and if he reached out to Ed Orgeron after the news came out that he wouldn't return in 2022. "I didn't really have any thoughts unfortunately for us we had just come off of a loss when all that stuff came out, so there was a lot more things on my mind. I don't have many thoughts on that," Brady said Thursday. "I had a great experience my time there butI was way more concerned with our performance this past Sunday and finding ways to improve it this Sunday. "All those things from a coaching perspective are things I don't really pay a lot of attention to. It's one of those things that after the season I think about those things, but right now I have to do a better job at being the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers and that's all I'm really concerned about right now."

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who is a close friend of Ed Orgeron, asked about his name coming up during coaching searches and discussing with his team. "I don't think I've ever addressed that with the team. I think the team knows how focused we are and how we take it one day at a time so I've never addressed that," Kiffin said. "Maybe I should, but we don't worry about things that we can't control that are on the outside."