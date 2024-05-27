Record-breaking 11 SEC teams headed to regionals
The bracket of 64 teams is set, and this year, the SEC has a record-breaking 11 teams headed to the NCAA Baseball Tournament. The ACC has the 2nd most, with 8 teams set to compete. The previous record of 10 teams was also set by the SEC just last year.
Here are the 11 SEC teams competing in this year's regionals:
No. 1 Tennessee: vs. Northern Kentucky
No. 2 Kentucky: vs. Western Michigan
No. 3 Texas A&M: vs. Grambling
No. 5 Arkansas: vs. Southeast Missouri State
No. 7 Georgia: vs. Army
Vanderbilt: vs. Coastal Carolina
LSU: vs. Wofford
South Carolina: vs. James Madison
Alabama: vs. Central Florida
Mississippi State: vs. St. John’s
Florida: vs. Nebraska
Also notable, six schools in Louisiana will be advancing to the tournament as well: LSU, Tulane, Louisiana Tech, UL, Grambling, and Nicholls, which ties the 2000 season for the most ever.
Regionals begin this Friday, May 31st through Saturday, June 1st with LSU set to play Wofford at 11 am CT on Friday morning.