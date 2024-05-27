Advertisement
News More News
ago baseball Edit

Record-breaking 11 SEC teams headed to regionals

Tina Howell • Death Valley Insider
Writer
@TinaHowellNOLA
Tina joined Rivals covering the LSU Tigers in April 2024. She is also the Editor-in-Chief of Canal Street Chronicles covering the Saints and an events writer and photographer for Newsbreak.

The bracket of 64 teams is set, and this year, the SEC has a record-breaking 11 teams headed to the NCAA Baseball Tournament. The ACC has the 2nd most, with 8 teams set to compete. The previous record of 10 teams was also set by the SEC just last year.

Here are the 11 SEC teams competing in this year's regionals:

No. 1 Tennessee: vs. Northern Kentucky

No. 2 Kentucky: vs. Western Michigan

No. 3 Texas A&M: vs. Grambling

No. 5 Arkansas: vs. Southeast Missouri State

No. 7 Georgia: vs. Army

Vanderbilt: vs. Coastal Carolina

LSU: vs. Wofford

South Carolina: vs. James Madison

Alabama: vs. Central Florida

Mississippi State: vs. St. John’s

Florida: vs. Nebraska

Advertisement

Also notable, six schools in Louisiana will be advancing to the tournament as well: LSU, Tulane, Louisiana Tech, UL, Grambling, and Nicholls, which ties the 2000 season for the most ever.


Regionals begin this Friday, May 31st through Saturday, June 1st with LSU set to play Wofford at 11 am CT on Friday morning.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement