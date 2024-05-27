The bracket of 64 teams is set, and this year, the SEC has a record-breaking 11 teams headed to the NCAA Baseball Tournament. The ACC has the 2nd most, with 8 teams set to compete. The previous record of 10 teams was also set by the SEC just last year.

Here are the 11 SEC teams competing in this year's regionals:

No. 1 Tennessee: vs. Northern Kentucky

No. 2 Kentucky: vs. Western Michigan

No. 3 Texas A&M: vs. Grambling

No. 5 Arkansas: vs. Southeast Missouri State

No. 7 Georgia: vs. Army

Vanderbilt: vs. Coastal Carolina

LSU: vs. Wofford

South Carolina: vs. James Madison

Alabama: vs. Central Florida

Mississippi State: vs. St. John’s

Florida: vs. Nebraska