Tigers overcome early deficit behind Eyanson's 15-strikeout gem

Junior righty Anthony Eyanson had a career day on the mound hurling 15 K's against North Alabama on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by LSU Sports Media)

LSU overcame an early deficit to defeat North Alabama 6-2 at Alex Box Stadium on Saturday, improving to 15-1 on the season. Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson bounced back from a rocky first inning to deliver a stellar performance, striking out 15 batters over seven innings. The Tigers' offense was led by Jared Jones, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles, while freshman Derek Curiel contributed key hits to help LSU secure the victory.

Most strikeouts since 2023 College World Series

Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson transformed what started as a concerning outing into a dominant performance against North Alabama. After surrendering two runs in the first inning on a walk and two hits, Eyanson found his rhythm and proceeded to strike out seven consecutive batters. His final line was remarkable: seven innings pitched with 15 strikeouts, no hits allowed after the first inning, and just one walk in the third. The UC San Diego transfer's 15-strikeout performance marked the most by an LSU pitcher since Ty Floyd's 17-strikeout outing in Game 1 of the 2023 College World Series final. Eyanson's slider proved to be his most effective weapon, consistently keeping the pitch low and out of the strike zone to induce swings and misses from the Lions' hitters with two strikes.

Jones powers Tigers offense in comeback victory

Junior slugger Jared Jones provided the offensive spark the Tigers needed to overcome their early deficit. Jones started LSU's comeback in the first inning with a double that nearly cleared the center field wall, later scoring on Ethan Frey's bloop hit to cut the deficit to 2-1. Jones continued his impressive day at the plate in the fifth inning, launching a two-run home run into left field that extended LSU's lead to 5-2. The junior finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two doubles, solidifying his role as one of the Tigers' most dangerous offensive threats. His fifth home run of the season came at a crucial moment and helped put the game out of reach for North Alabama.

Cowan adds his contribution to pitching masterpiece

The pitching performance from LSU was nothing short of exceptional, with 20 of the team's 27 recorded outs coming via strikeout. After Eyanson's 15-strikeout masterpiece through seven innings, junior right-hander Zac Cowan took over in the eighth and continued the strikeout parade. Cowan was nearly untouchable in his two innings of relief work, recording five strikeouts while not allowing a run to cross the plate. The combined effort from Eyanson and Cowan demonstrated the depth and quality of LSU's pitching staff, which held North Alabama (3-10) hitless after the first inning. This type of dominant pitching performance bodes well for the Tigers as they progress through their season and look toward conference play.

