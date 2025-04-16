Ideal landing spots for LSU's top draft prospects

(Photo by George Walker IV)

The LSU Tigers are sending multiple guys to the NFL this year. The draft is under two weeks away now and experts are piecing together their final mock drafts, which means we're starting to get a decent idea of where everyone is going to end up. There are draft day surprises all the time, but with social media as prevalent as it is, it's hard for a team to hide who they're interested in. Today, we're going to look at each of LSU's top draft prospects and try to figure out their best landing spots.

Will Campbell is viewed by many as the top OT in the 2025 draft class and will likely end up being a top-10 pick. Anybody who needs a tackle is interested in him, but very few teams will actually have the opportunity to take him. The teams I've seen linked to Campbell the most in the pre-draft process are the New England Patriots, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys, who all pick in the top-12. I think these are all great landing spots for Campbell, but if I had to pick one, I'd say the Patriots are the best team for him. Not only do they have the highest pick, which means more money, but they already have their franchise QB in place and are in desperate need of a tackle, meaning he'd almost certainly start right away. They might be a few years away from winning, but they have a young QB and a head coach I really believe in.

Out of all of LSU's prospects, Mason Taylor's draft stock has risen the most since the season ended. He had very strong performances at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, and he's now a projected early-to-mid second round pick. The teams that have expressed the most interest in Taylor are the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins, per Jordan Schultz. All of these teams pick pretty early in the second round and should be within striking distance of Taylor. Out of the teams that have met with Taylor, I really like the fit with the Seahawks. They don't have an elite TE on their roster and Sam Darnold got good use out of T.J. Hockenson last season. He'd thrive in Klint Kubiak's system and should be able to win the starting TE battle as a rookie.

Emery Jones Jr. is an intriguing prospect in this year's draft. He was a projected first rounder before the year started, but has since slipped and could be a day two pick next week. However, I think there will be a team that's willing to take him higher than expected. The only team that Jones has reportedly visited with is the Saints. He's probably made visits elsewhere, but they've been kept under wraps. What makes him so intriguing is that he'll likely go in round two or three, but has the potential to be an everyday starter, which is something you typically don't find in OTs that late in the draft. I think the New York Jets make a lot of sense for Jones. They have no real answer at right tackle at the moment, and it's much too late to find that solution in free agency. They could get a starting RT without having to spend a top-10 pick on someone. Two other teams I'd expect to be pretty interested are the Colts and Texans, who both have a big need at RT.