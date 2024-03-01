Advertisement
Rivals Rankings Week: LSU commits rank atop their respective states

Kenny Van Doren • Death Valley Insider
The updated state rankings for the 2025 class have been released. Take a look at which LSU commits rank No. 1 in their respective states.

Michigan

Bryce Underwood remained the second-best quarterback in the Class of 2025 in the Rivals250 this week, trailing only Julian Lewis for the top spot. As the No. 3 player in the country, it was a no brainer he'd remain the top prospect in Michigan — a spot he will hold for the remainder of the cycle.

Texas

Louisiana

National recruiting analysts had no reasons for why Dakorien Moore would move out of the top wide receiver spot. The five-star route runner ranked the fourth-best recruit in the Rivals250 and held onto his No. 1 ranking for the state of the Texas in the process.

Harlem Berry surged into the No. 2 spot in the running back ranking and to No. 17 in the Rivals250, following the addition of a fifth star. Finding space in the running and passing game go hand in hand for Berry, who could finish the current cycle as not only just the top player in Louisiana but also as the No. 1 running back in the country.

