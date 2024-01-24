The final Rivals250 update for the Class of 2024 dropped Tuesday as LSU secured 10 spots on the list. Rivals.com turned its attention to positional rankings Wednesday, releasing the final updates for offensive players. The Tigers broke into all the top lists on the offensive side of the ball with four-st running back Caden Durham receiving recognition from national recruiting analysts.

Quarterback

Colin Hurley reclassified to the Class of 2024 from the Class of 2025 and lost a star in the process. The 16-year-old pro-style quarterback held true to his commitment to LSU for over a year before signing with the Tigers in December. Hurley, an early enrollee, is the youngest in LSU's class, while still ranking 20th at his position in the final update. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound signal caller built a strong relationship with head coach Brian Kelly and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan, who was promoted to co-offensive coordinator Tuesday.

Running Back

Durham felt a slight boost in the Rivals250 update Tuesday, moving to 93rd in the nation. The Duncanville, Texas product climbed to fourth among 2024 running backs in Wednesday's update. "This was one of the tougher decisions I had to make, but the speedster heading to LSU won out for me," national recruiting analyst Greg Smith said. "Durham runs with good vision, power and patience. But it's his breakaway speed that separates him from the pack. "The Texas native ran for 2,027 yards and 35 touchdowns as a senior. He’s an explosive athlete that will also run track for the Tigers. Durham also has an infectious personality that will surely win fans over." Durham, who played in the Polynesian Bowl on Friday, took his official visit to LSU in the second weekend of the new year. He decided to enroll during the summer, finishing out his final semester at Duncanville with his former teammates.

Wide Receivers & Tight End

Four-star wider receiver Kylan Billiot elevated his status at the All-American Bowl earlier this month. His 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame assisted in strong, aggressive catches in practices against some of the best talent in the country. Billiot moved into the Rivals250 for the first time Tuesday, ranking 211th nationally. He came in at 39th at his position — the highest rank of any Class of 2024 wide receiver signee for the Tigers. Billiot will enroll at LSU in the summer.

Jelani Watkins ranked the Tigers' second-best wide receiver from the Class of 2024. The four-star wideout isn't highly ranked in Texas, but he's still stood out to LSU at 5-foot-9, 151 pounds.

Three-star Michael Turner rounded out LSU's wide receivers on the final Class of 2024 update. The John Curtis product pledged to the Tigers last summer before signing in December. Turner ranked No. 109 at his position.

Four-star tight end Trey'Dez Green remained No. 1 at this position for the Class of 2024. The Zachary, Louisiana didn't partake in an all-star event this month, but he still received a boost on the Rivals250 on Wednesday, climbing five spots to No. 41. Green will enroll at LSU in the summer.

Offensive Linemen

Although dropping to No. 100 in the Rivals250, four-star offensive tackle Weston Davis remained a top-10 offensive tackle in the Class of 2024 at No. 7. Davis, who ranked the best offensive lineman for the Tigers this cycle, will enroll during the summer after his basketball season at Beaumont United.

After playing in the U.S. Army Bowl with Hurley, Ethan Calloway signed his letter of intent to LSU and enrolled the following month. The four-star offensive tackle got on campus early with his quarterback while ranked the No. 29th at his position.

The 42nd-best offensive tackle, Khayree Lee Jr., committed to LSU over a year before signing his letter of intent. The John Ehret product locked in early and enrolled this month, leading a deep offensive line class.