Finishing out the final ranking update for the Class of 2024, Rivals.com released the state rankings. LSU inked 12 out-of-state signees during the early period from Dec. 20-22. Texas has always been a state easily accessible to recruit. Competing against other Power Five programs, including now two SEC schools, the Tigers have still been able to secure commitments from the bordering state.



Texas

Among the top-100 recruits in Texas, LSU signed seven of them, starting with four-star running back Caden Durham at No. 15. Durham, the infectious personality at the Polynesian Bowl, didn't move in the final ranking with four-star offensive tackle Weston Davis staying the same at No. 16. Four-star linebacker Xavier Atkins, who was eyeing a ratings boost, dropped three spots to No. 36 in Texas, the state he only played his senior season in. Fellow linebacker Davhon Keys moved up one spot, though, to No. 57.

Newly minted four-star offensive guard Coen Echols surged up 31 spots to No. 61 in the state. The Katy standout will play center in Baton Rouge. Four-star wide receiver Jelani Watkins and three-star offensive tackle Ory Williams remained at No. 66 and No. 73 respectively.

Colin Hurley (Rivals.com)

Florida

Colin Hurley was the lone Florida signee for the Tigers this season. The four-star quarterback, who reclassified from 2025 to 2025, finished at the 65th-best recruit in the Top 100 for his state. Hurley enrolled early at LSU this month, joining the Tigers at 16 years old. Advanced for his age, he's impressed coaches and personnel for his physical presence and knowledge of the game.

Christopher Jackson (Christopher Jackson)

Georgia

Christopher Jackson also didn't move on the top list for his home state. The four-star defensive end ranked the 30th-best player in Georgia, 17th at his position and 238th in the Rivals250.

PJ Woodland (Rivals.com)

Mississippi

Four-star cornerback PJ Woodland dropped to No. 9 in Mississippi. The former Mississippi State pledge did move up in the ranking for his position, though.

Ethan Calloway

North Carolina