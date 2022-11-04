7 a.m. Parking lots on LSU campus open

9 a.m. LSU SportShop open

Noon LSU Athletic Ticket Office open

1 p.m. PMAC open to public, 1 p.m. L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC (enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat),

1 p.m. TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open (located in front of PMAC)

1:30 p.m. Bag of Donuts performs at TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

3 p.m. Suites and Club Level open in Tiger Stadium

3:25 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk

3:35 p.m. The Oaks Society marches down VICTORY HILL

3:41 p.m. LSU band marches down VICTORY HILL

3:45 p.m. LSU arrives at VICTORY HILL

3:50 p.m. LSU marches down VICTORY HILL

3:55 p.m. LSU arrives at Tiger Stadium

4 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open

4 p.m. LSU Game Day with Michael Cauble, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

4:10 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC

4:30 p.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium

5:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush live from Tiger Stadium. Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live oron LSU Sports Mobile App

5:49 p.m. LSU salutes recognition

5:54 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland pregame show in Tiger Stadium

5:58:30 p.m. Alma Mater

6:00:30 p.m. National Anthem

6:04:30 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium

6:06 p.m. LSU takes the field

6:07 p.m. Alabama takes the field

6:07 p.m. Coin toss at midfield

6:07 p.m. Guest Captains presentation with OT Andrew Whitworth, QB Matt Flynn, S Grant Delpit, PK Cade York

6:10 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Alabama on ESPN

Other In-Game Presentations

1Q, 2nd TO Andrew Whitworth – NFL Man of Year/Super Bowl Champion

1Q/2Q Break Geaux Hero

Halftime

LSU Band Performance

Campbell Society Presentation



