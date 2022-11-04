Saturday's fan schedule for LSU vs. Alabama in Tiger Stadium
7 a.m. Parking lots on LSU campus open
9 a.m. LSU SportShop open
Noon LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
1 p.m. PMAC open to public, 1 p.m. L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC (enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat),
1 p.m. TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open (located in front of PMAC)
1:30 p.m. Bag of Donuts performs at TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
3 p.m. Suites and Club Level open in Tiger Stadium
3:25 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
3:35 p.m. The Oaks Society marches down VICTORY HILL
3:41 p.m. LSU band marches down VICTORY HILL
3:45 p.m. LSU arrives at VICTORY HILL
3:50 p.m. LSU marches down VICTORY HILL
3:55 p.m. LSU arrives at Tiger Stadium
4 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open
4 p.m. LSU Game Day with Michael Cauble, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
4:10 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
4:30 p.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
5:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush live from Tiger Stadium. Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live oron LSU Sports Mobile App
5:49 p.m. LSU salutes recognition
5:54 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland pregame show in Tiger Stadium
5:58:30 p.m. Alma Mater
6:00:30 p.m. National Anthem
6:04:30 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
6:06 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:07 p.m. Alabama takes the field
6:07 p.m. Coin toss at midfield
6:07 p.m. Guest Captains presentation with OT Andrew Whitworth, QB Matt Flynn, S Grant Delpit, PK Cade York
6:10 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Alabama on ESPN
Other In-Game Presentations
1Q, 2nd TO Andrew Whitworth – NFL Man of Year/Super Bowl Champion
1Q/2Q Break Geaux Hero
Halftime
LSU Band Performance
Campbell Society Presentation