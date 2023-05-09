LSU issued a clear bounceback to losing its No. 1 national ranking after dropping a SEC series last weekend for the first time this season.

The No. 2 Tigers pounded four home runs and NCAA RBI leader Tommy White knocked in four runs in a 14-4 run-rule non-conference win in seven innings over Northwestern State in Alex Box Stadium Tuesday night.

Third baseman White and catcher Hayden Travinski each had three of LSU’s 11 hits and each scored three runs for the Tigers (38-10) as did designated hitter Cade Beloso. Travinski also had three RBI.

Three LSU pitchers – starter Thatcher Hurd and relievers Blake Money and Micah Bucknam – combined to limit the visiting Demons (25-21) to just four hits while striking out 10 and walking just two.

"It was a good response performance," LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. "We played really in-character. We got some free bases and some extra base hits. The three guys (pitchers) we rolled out there tonight executed really well."

Hurd, coming off two strong relief efforts in the last two SEC weekends against Alabama and Auburn, shut down Northwestern after his one-out wild pitch gave the Demons a 1-0 first inning lead.

Then after walking the next batter, Hurd retired the next six hitters, striking out five before he was pulled with one out in top of the third.

By that time, LSU led 3-1 after a trio of consecutive second inning solo homers by White, Beloso and Travinski.

LSU inflated its lead to 10-2 in the bottom of third. After White’s RBI single and Travinski getting an RBI when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, first baseman Brayden Jobert cracked a two-run single.

Shortstop Jordan Thompson capped the Tigers’ seven-run rally with a three-run homer to left-center field.

Though Northwestern added a run in the top of the sixth, LSU set itself up for a run-rule victory with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. White’s two-RBI double was followed two batters later by Travinski’s RBI double for an 11-run lead.

The Tigers secured its 13th run-rule win of the season when LSU freshman reliever Bucknam shut the door on the Demons in the seventh. He allowed a run, but struck out three batters including Northwestern right fielder Gabe Colaianni to end the game.

LSU returns to action Friday at 7:30 p.m when it hosts Mississippi State in the opener of the Tigers’ final SEC home series of the regular season.

"When you think about the rise of SEC baseball, you think about LSU and Mississippi State," Johnson said. "I love playing those guys."

