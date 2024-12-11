Garrett Nussmeier will return to LSU in 2025

The LSU Tigers just received some great news. Their QB1, Garrett Nussmeier , will not enter his name into the NFL Draft and will return to LSU for his senior season, he announced on social media.

In his first season as the Tigers starter, Nussmeier threw for 3,735 yards (third most in program history), 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He had some ups and downs, but his highs were very high.

Nussmeier's season started off great. He threw for 300+ yards in five of his first six games while throwing 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. He fell into a slump midseason, tossing five interceptions and four touchdowns in the Tigers three-game losing streak, but turned it on for the final two games of the year where he dissected Vanderbilt and Oklahoma for a combined 509 yards and four touchdowns.

LSU lost out on the Bryce Underwood sweepstakes a few weeks ago, and with Rickie Collins transferring, the QB situation and Baton Rouge would've looked pretty bleak if Nussmeier didn't return.

The Tigers get their QB1 back along with some talented receivers (Kyle Parker, Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas, etc.) and a three-headed monster at running back (Caden Durham, Harlem Berry, JT Lindsey), and that's before they dive into the transfer portal. There will be some question marks on the offensive line, but they have some young guys they really like.

This is a big win for the Tigers. There are fans out there that will have negative feelings towards Nussmeier, but I think it's pretty easy to realize this was the Tigers best case scenario at QB next year. Nussmeier knows the system and the players he's going to be working with, so I don't see a world where any other QB comes in and performs better next season than he will.