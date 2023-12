We're now about 24 hours away from the start of National Signing Day. Tomorrow is the first day of the early signing period for division one football and we'll have plenty of coverage throughout the day. With that said, I wanted to drop a little bit of a news and notes with the latest heading into signing day.



Current Commitments 

Advertisement

Should be a pretty drama free day for Brian Kelly and staff on Wednesday. Not expecting any surprises or late flips from any of the current commits and everyone seems eager to sign and move on to the next stage of their respective careers.

The latest from the recruiting trail on other top targets