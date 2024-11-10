Published Nov 10, 2024
Snap Counts: LSU vs Alabama
After each game, Death Valley Insider will update the offensive and defensive snap counts for every player who has seen the field this season. We will post the snap counts from the current week's game as well as a running total for the season. Below are the counts for everyone that played in LSU's 42-13 loss to Alabama.

Offense

LSU Offensive Snap Counts
PlayerPassRunTotalSeason

Emery Jones Jr.

50

20

70

638

DJ Chester

50

20

70

639

Mason Taylor

50

20

70

638

Paul Mubenga

50

20

70

162

Will Campbell

50

20

70

640

Garrett Nussmeier

50

20

70

638

Miles Frazier

50

20

70

641

Kyren Lacy

47

17

64

535

Aaron Anderson

39

13

52

383

CJ Daniels

33

12

45

407

Josh Williams

29

9

38

285

Caden Durham

12

8

20

218

Chris Hilton

14

4

18

42

Trey'Dez Green

9

5

14

116

Zavion Thomas

5

6

11

206

Kaleb Jackson

8

2

10

119

Shelton Sampson Jr.

2

2

4

104

Ju'Juan Johnson

1

1

2

17

Ka'Morreun Pimpton

1

0

1

83

Bo Bordelon

0

1

1

42

Defense

LSU Defensive Snap Counts
PlayerRunPassTotalSeason

Ashton Stamps

47

21

68

552

Sage Ryan

47

21

68

445

Zy Alexander

47

21

68

372

Whit Weeks

46

21

67

518

Greg Penn III

45

18

63

489

Major Burns

39

21

60

510

Bradyn Swinson

38

20

58

456

Sai'vion Jones

30

19

49

436

Jardin Gilbert

29

19

48

348

Paris Shand

30

18

48

321

Gio Paez

32

13

45

310

Ahmad Breaux

13

6

19

226

Gabe Reliford

14

2

16

91

Dominick McKinley

13

2

15

84

Javien Toviano

13

0

13

46

Dashawn Spears

8

0

8

177

Da'Shawn Womack

6

1

7

100

Jay'viar Suggs

4

2

6

114

Dylan Carpenter

6

0

6

12

Shone Washington

6

0

6

79

Davhon Keys

2

3

5

20

PJ Woodland

1

3

4

109

Xavier Atkins

1

0

1

31

