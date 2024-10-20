Advertisement
Published Oct 20, 2024
Snap Counts: LSU vs Arkansas
Luke Hubbard  •  Death Valley Insider
Analyst
After each game, Death Valley Insider will update the offensive and defensive snap counts for every player who has seen the field this season. We will post the snap counts from the current week's game as well as a running total for the season. Below are the counts for everyone that played in LSU's 34-10 win over Arkansas.

All data comes from PFF College.

Offense

LSU Offensive Snap Counts
PlayerRunPassTotalSeason

Garrett Nussmeier

43

35

78

491

DJ Chester

43

34

77

492

Mason Taylor

43

34

77

491

Emery Jones Jr.

43

34

77

491

Will Campbell

43

34

77

493

Garrett Dellinger

43

34

77

433

Miles Frazier

43

34

77

494

Kyren Lacy

42

28

70

400

CJ Daniels

33

17

50

351

Aaron Anderson

26

17

43

278

Trey'Dez Green

20

22

42

80

Caden Durham

17

23

40

158

Josh Williams

18

7

25

216

Kaleb Jackson

8

5

13

103

Zavion Thomas

5

7

12

164

Bo Bordelon

4

7

11

36

Ka'Morreun Pimpton

2

7

9

80

Shelton Sampson Jr.

2

6

8

94

Ory Williams

1

3

4

4

Coen Echols

1

3

4

18

Weston Davis

1

3

4

18

Paul Mubenga

1

3

4

43

Rickie Collins

1

2

3

19

GiVanni Peterson

0

3

3

5

Landon Ibieta

1

2

3

3

Ju'Juan Johnson

0

2

2

15

Ty'son Edwards

1

0

1

1

Defense

LSU Defensive Snap Counts
PlayerRunPassTotalSeason

Whit Weeks

12

34

46

381

Ashton Stamps

12

34

46

415

Jardin Gilbert

12

34

46

284

Zy Alexander

12

34

46

235

Sage Ryan

12

32

44

308

Major Burns

11

31

42

381

Bradyn Swinson

12

29

41

339

Sai'vion Jones

9

30

39

320

Greg Penn III

10

24

34

359

Paris Shand

10

21

31

230

Gio Paez

9

16

25

222

Ahmad Breaux

2

13

15

171

PJ Woodland

1

10

11

100

Davhon Keys

3

8

11

15

Xavier Atkins

1

10

11

28

Da'Shawn Womack

1

9

10

83

Javien Toviano

2

7

9

33

Jay'viar Suggs

0

8

8

87

Gabe Reliford

3

4

7

74

Kylin Jackson

1

6

7

49

Dominick McKinley

2

4

6

64

Shone Washington

1

5

6

71

Dashawn Spears

1

4

5

156

Michael Turner Jr.

1

4

5

5

Dylan Carpenter

1

4

5

5

Jalen Lee

1

3

4

38

Kimo Makane'ole

1

0

1

18

