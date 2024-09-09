Snap Counts: LSU vs Nicholls
After each game, Death Valley Insider will update the offensive and defensive snap counts for every player who has seen the field this season. We will post the snap counts from the current week's game as well as a running total for the season. Below are the counts following LSU's 27-20 loss to USC.
All data comes from PFF College.
Offense
|Player
|Pass
|Rush
|Total
|Season
|
Miles Frazier
|
45
|
16
|
61
|
125
|
DJ Chester
|
45
|
15
|
60
|
124
|
Mason Taylor
|
45
|
15
|
60
|
124
|
Emery Jones
|
45
|
15
|
60
|
124
|
Will Campbell
|
45
|
15
|
60
|
124
|
Garrett Nussmeier
|
43
|
15
|
58
|
122
|
CJ Daniels
|
43
|
12
|
55
|
113
|
Tyree Adams
|
25
|
13
|
38
|
38
|
Kyren Lacy
|
22
|
8
|
30
|
90
|
Paul Mubenga
|
20
|
8
|
28
|
28
|
Aaron Anderson
|
26
|
2
|
28
|
56
|
Josh Williams
|
21
|
4
|
25
|
50
|
Kaleb Jackson
|
12
|
10
|
22
|
42
|
Zavion Thomas
|
17
|
5
|
22
|
35
|
Shelton Sampson
|
11
|
10
|
21
|
21
|
Trey'Dez Green
|
10
|
10
|
20
|
21
|
Caden Durahm
|
8
|
4
|
12
|
12
|
Jelani Watkins
|
4
|
3
|
7
|
7
|
Bo Bordelon
|
2
|
4
|
6
|
6
|
Rickie Collins
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
5
|
Javen Nicholas
|
1
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
Ju'Juan Johnson
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
Coen Echols
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
Weston Davis
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
Gi'Vanni Peterson
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
Defense
|Player
|Run
|Pass
|Total
|Season
|
Ashton Stamps
|
30
|
19
|
49
|
112
|
Harold Perkins
|
31
|
17
|
48
|
104
|
Greg Penn III
|
28
|
17
|
45
|
87
|
Major Burns
|
28
|
14
|
42
|
105
|
Bradyn Swinson
|
27
|
14
|
41
|
93
|
Whit Weeks
|
23
|
16
|
39
|
60
|
Jordan Allen
|
24
|
11
|
35
|
88
|
Sai'Vion Jones
|
21
|
14
|
35
|
80
|
Zy Alexander
|
18
|
16
|
34
|
34
|
Paris Shand
|
19
|
14
|
33
|
61
|
Sage Ryan
|
19
|
11
|
30
|
84
|
Dashawn Spears
|
15
|
13
|
28
|
30
|
PJ Woodland
|
20
|
6
|
26
|
35
|
Gabe Reliford
|
12
|
13
|
25
|
25
|
Jay'viar suggs
|
14
|
7
|
21
|
43
|
Gio Paez
|
16
|
5
|
21
|
55
|
Shone Washington
|
12
|
7
|
19
|
19
|
JK Johnson
|
12
|
7
|
19
|
19
|
Jalen Lee
|
9
|
9
|
18
|
20
|
Ahmad Breaux
|
12
|
4
|
16
|
30
|
West Weeks
|
12
|
4
|
16
|
27
|
Kylin Jackson
|
8
|
7
|
15
|
15
|
Jardin Gilbert
|
9
|
6
|
15
|
76
|
Kimo Makane'ole
|
6
|
7
|
13
|
13
|
Javien Toviano
|
3
|
4
|
7
|
7
|
Jacobian Guillory
|
5
|
1
|
6
|
39
|
Dashawn Womack
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
15
