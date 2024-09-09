PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0yNkpNQkNaUDZZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTI2Sk1CQ1pQNlknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0yNkpNQkNaUDZZJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Snap Counts: LSU vs Nicholls

Luke Hubbard • Death Valley Insider
Analyst
@clukehubbard

After each game, Death Valley Insider will update the offensive and defensive snap counts for every player who has seen the field this season. We will post the snap counts from the current week's game as well as a running total for the season. Below are the counts following LSU's 27-20 loss to USC.

All data comes from PFF College.

Offense

Advertisement
Offensive Snap Counts
Player Pass Rush Total Season

Miles Frazier

45

16

61

125

DJ Chester

45

15

60

124

Mason Taylor

45

15

60

124

Emery Jones

45

15

60

124

Will Campbell

45

15

60

124

Garrett Nussmeier

43

15

58

122

CJ Daniels

43

12

55

113

Tyree Adams

25

13

38

38

Kyren Lacy

22

8

30

90

Paul Mubenga

20

8

28

28

Aaron Anderson

26

2

28

56

Josh Williams

21

4

25

50

Kaleb Jackson

12

10

22

42

Zavion Thomas

17

5

22

35

Shelton Sampson

11

10

21

21

Trey'Dez Green

10

10

20

21

Caden Durahm

8

4

12

12

Jelani Watkins

4

3

7

7

Bo Bordelon

2

4

6

6

Rickie Collins

2

3

5

5

Javen Nicholas

1

4

5

5

Ju'Juan Johnson

3

0

3

3

Coen Echols

0

3

3

3

Weston Davis

0

3

3

3

Gi'Vanni Peterson

0

1

1

1

Defense

Defensive Snap Counts
Player Run Pass Total Season

Ashton Stamps

30

19

49

112

Harold Perkins

31

17

48

104

Greg Penn III

28

17

45

87

Major Burns

28

14

42

105

Bradyn Swinson

27

14

41

93

Whit Weeks

23

16

39

60

Jordan Allen

24

11

35

88

Sai'Vion Jones

21

14

35

80

Zy Alexander

18

16

34

34

Paris Shand

19

14

33

61

Sage Ryan

19

11

30

84

Dashawn Spears

15

13

28

30

PJ Woodland

20

6

26

35

Gabe Reliford

12

13

25

25

Jay'viar suggs

14

7

21

43

Gio Paez

16

5

21

55

Shone Washington

12

7

19

19

JK Johnson

12

7

19

19

Jalen Lee

9

9

18

20

Ahmad Breaux

12

4

16

30

West Weeks

12

4

16

27

Kylin Jackson

8

7

15

15

Jardin Gilbert

9

6

15

76

Kimo Makane'ole

6

7

13

13

Javien Toviano

3

4

7

7

Jacobian Guillory

5

1

6

39

Dashawn Womack

3

1

4

15

Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Quad

Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIx NDIwMzQ1MjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2xzdS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3Mvc25hcC1jb3VudHMtbHN1LXZzLW5pY2hvbGxzIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rp b24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNj cmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJz Y3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRo ZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2 ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWlt Zy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0 QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4K ICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20v cD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZsc3Uucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZzbmFwLWNvdW50cy1sc3UtdnMtbmljaG9sbHMmYzU9 MjE0MjAzNDUyNiZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=