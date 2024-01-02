After sitting for three years, Garrett Nussmeier finally got his first start as an LSU Tigers against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl. It feels like Nussmeier has been on the team forever, and every time he came in he showed us glimpses of his talent, but we finally got to see his skills on full display on Monday. Nussmeier started the game a bit shaky in the first half, but as he and the Tigers rallied back from a 14 point deficit, Nussmeier made some throws that were just downright impressive. Nussmeier all but locked up the starting job in 2024 with his performance against one of the premier defenses in college football, so I thought we could go through and look at some of the best throws he made during Monday's game.

Chris Hilton Touchdown

Advertisement

Personally, I think this was Nussmeier's best throw from the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Tigers were trailing by seven and had the ball on Wisconsin's 14 yard line with a chance to tie the game at 28. On second-and-seven, Nussmeier took a three step drop, and right as his back foot planted, he launched one down the left sideline and dropped one of the best passes you'll ever see right over the defender's head and into Chris Hilton's breadbasket. It was the perfect mix of touch and accuracy. The ball was placed exactly where it needed to be, and shoutout to Chris Hilton for keeping his foot inbounds. There was very little margin for error on that throw, and if the ball was delivered half a second later, Hilton would've been out of bounds. All around, it was a great throw and catch and really showed us the arm talent that Nussmeier has.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5USEFUJiMzOTtTIEEgVE9VQ0hET1dOPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HYXJyZXR0bnVzczEzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBHYXJyZXR0bnVzczEzPC9hPiDinqHvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pYW1jaHJpc2hpbHRvbjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGlhbWNocmlzaGlsdG9uMTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L0M1YkkzWUVSWlEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DNWJJM1lFUlpRPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IExTVSBGb290YmFsbCAoQExTVWZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xTVWZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQx OTA3MjUwOTYzMjEwNDE4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkg MSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Brian Thomas Jr. Touchdown

This throw was one of my favorites. While the Hilton touchdown was the better throw, there's just something about watching a ball fly 50 yards through the air on a rope that makes me feel some type of way. On this play, the Tigers were down by 14 points, tied for their largest deficit of the game, and they desperately needed to make something happen. With Malik Nabers out, Brian Thomas was WR1, and he did what he's done all year; beat people down the sideline for a big touchdown. The play was pretty simple. Nussmeier took a couple of steps back, loaded up and just let one rip to Brian Thomas on a go route. This throw traveled about 50 yards through the air and I don't think it could've been placed any better. Thomas didn't have to break stride at all and if he didn't put his hands up, it probably would've hit him in the head. Just a beautiful throw that I thought deserved some recognition.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaHJvdyBpdCB1cCB0byBCVCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0dhcnJldHRudXNzMTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdh cnJldHRudXNzMTM8L2E+IOKeoe+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0JyaWFuVGhvbWFzXzExP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBC cmlhblRob21hc18xMTwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6IEVTUE4yIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8xajFsS0cycVd1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMWox bEtHMnFXdTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMU1UgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBMU1Vmb290 YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MU1Vmb290YmFs bC9zdGF0dXMvMTc0MTkwMTgzMjUzODk4ODc3Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Throw to Kyren Lacy on 98 yard drive

This throw doesn't compare to the other two in terms of hitting a guy in stride on a deep ball or anything, but I thought this was one of Nussmeier's more underrated throws from the ReliaQuest Bowl. Down by three with just under five minutes remaining, the Tigers needed to drive 98 yards down the field. On second-and-ten, Nussmeier hit Lacy on the right sideline for a 37 yard gain. The thing I thought was best about this throw was how he layered this ball. If he threw a bullet, there was a linebacker sitting five yards short of Lacy who would've been in position to make a play. He put the right amount of touch on it to get it over the linebacker, but also just enough zip that Lacy could make something happen after the catch before the other two defenders behind him could make a play on him. It doesn't truly standout on tape and there are definitely better throws, I just thought that this deserved some recognition because it came at such a clutch moment. (I couldn't find a video on twitter, but if you go to the 10:53 mark in this video, you can see the play)

Back shoulder throw to Kyren Lacy

Down by 14 in the second quarter, LSU needed to get some points on the board to keep up with Wisconsin. Nussmeier had already led his team to the 47 yard line, and on first down, Nussmeier connected with Lacy on a back shoulder throw for a 21 yard gain. This is another throw that doesn't look all that special to the naked eye, but I thought it was a very intelligent throw. Nussmeier saw Lacy was blanketed by the corner, so instead of leading him on a go route, he threw a back shoulder ball a little short which made Lacy stop and fade away from the defender to make the catch. By doing so, it turned a contested catch into one where the defender didn't even know the ball was thrown his way until it was caught. The only knock on this throw is that it could've been a little higher. Lacy had to fall to his knees to catch it, and quite honestly he may have been out of bounds, but I just really liked to see the awareness to know he needed to put this ball behind Lacy for him to make a play on it. (Clip at the 2:05 mark on the YouTube video linked above for the clip).

On the run, cross body throw to BTJ

This is another play that I think got lost because it was just an 18 yard gain, but I think this was another very slept on throw from Nussmeier. On this play, Nussmeier had to roll out to his right because of slight pressure on his left side. Then, while on the run (or a slight jog I guess you could say), Nussmeier threw across his body to Thomas, who was moving the opposite way, and put it right on his numbers. He also threw this ball mere inches over the linebackers outstretched hand. This play once again showed off his touch, but also showed his ability to make throws on the run. A throw that will be forgotten in the grand scheme of things, but one I thought deserved some love. (Video at 3:28 of highlights video)

First throw to Mason Taylor