Derek Stingley, Jr. Rivals.com

Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

THE STORYLINE

FIRST TAKE: CHAD SIMMONS, RIVALS.COM RECRUITING ANALYST

“It's close to a guarantee that he picks LSU, but there are never any true guarantees in recruiting. We saw on National Signing Day, Patrick Surtain Jr. surprise most in the country and sign with Alabama instead of LSU, but this is likely a different ending for Ed Orgeron and the Tigers. Stingley is a hometown kid, he has been committed to LSU before and the odds appear to be high that he picks them once again this week.”

SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM NATIONAL RECRUITING DIRECTOR