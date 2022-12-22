During the recruiting cycle last season, LSU came close to landing five-star cornerback Denver Harris, but ultimately he signed with Texas A&M. A year later, Harris put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, as many expected.
And this time, he's not passing on the Tigers twice.
After a meeting with head coach Brian Kelly, who gave the green light to offer Harris again, the transfer announced his commitment to the Tigers Thursday afternoon.
While with the Aggies, Harris made his collegiate debut in a win over Sam Houston and registered two solo tackles. He had three tackles against App State, three pass breakups and three tackles at Mississippi State and made four tackles and one pass breakup against Alabama.
He led North Shore High School to the Texas State 6A D-I Championship Game against Duncanville. In 2020, Harris was named First Team MaxPreps Junior All-American and District 21-6A Defensive Player of the Year. As a sophomore, was named Texas 21-6A First Team All District at cornerback and helped North Shore to a 15-1 record and second consecutive Texas 6A D-I state championship.
Coming out of high school, Harris was ranked as a five-star by Rivals and the No. 4 CB in the country, No. 3 prospect in the state of Texas and No. 21 overall nationally.