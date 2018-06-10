Marcus Banks of Dekany High School in Spring, Texas tweeted out his pledge to the Tigers.

One of the top Texas defensive backs for the class of 2019 gave LSU his verbal commitment Sunday morning.

Banks gives LSU 12 commitments for the class of 2019 and he is at a much needed position for the Tigers.

He committed to LSU over offers from Auburn, Texas A&M, Texas, Baylor and many others.

He chose the Tigers at the conclusion of his official visit weekend.

More to come...