Three-star CB Dylan Purter commits to LSU

Just a few days after adding five-star wide receiver, Tristen Keys , to their 2026 class, the LSU Tigers have struck again, adding three-star cornerback, Dylan Purter .

After grabbing Keys from Mississippi, the Tigers went to Tuskegee, Alabama to find the 6-foot-1, 172-pounder. Purter was pursued by a few SEC schools such as Auburn, Kentucky and Mississippi State as well as other power four schools such as UNC and Duke, but in the end, he chose the Tigers.

The three-star CB joins an LSU class that includes one other defensive back: four-star New Orleans native, Aiden Hall. He becomes the eighth commit in LSU's 2026 class and is just the second commit from outside the state of Louisiana.