Tigers nab 2025 catcher out of the Lone Star state

Continuing its re-energizing of the LSU baseball program, the Tigers coaching staff recently picked up a commitment from one of the top prospects in Texas.
While he has yet to play a high school baseball game yet, Omar Serna is considered one of the top 2025 catchers in the country. The 6-1, 190-pound right-handed Serna is out of Dobie High School in Pearland chose the Tigers over in-state schools Texas and Texas A&M.
“The coaching staff and the mindset that they have for the future at LSU was the main thing that drew me to Baton Rouge,” he said. “Mix that with the incoming recruiting classes that they have coming in and LSU was the right choice for me. The direction that the coaching staff has and where they want to take the program is something that I was on board with.
“(the coaching staff) was impressed with how competitive I am in the batters box no matter who I’m facing on the mound. LSU has been my dream school for quite a while. I have pictures on my wall of me (at Alex Box Stadium). It’s a great vibe in Baton Rouge, especially at the football games. After praying a lot about it. I know God has a plan for me.”
Serna said he has grown up watching Tre’ Morgan and Dylan Crews and has been impressed with what he has seen.
“I’m a big fan of theirs,” he said.
When it comes to the type of backstop he is behind the plate, Serna broke down his skillset.
“I”m flexible and able to block almost anything,” he said. “Just a hardworking team player. At the plate, I’m more of a gap-to-gap kind of hitter.
“I’m excited to start my high school baseball career. I’m blessed to have this opportunity. The amount of pressure that is off my shoulders now by committing early is immense. It’s a lot of pressure off of me. I get to enjoy high school and have fun.”