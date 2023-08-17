Tyrann Mathieu. Patrick Peterson. Ryan Clark. Derek Stingley Jr. Grant Delpit. Jamal Adams. Tre’Davious White. Eric Reid. Greedy Williams. The list could keep going. These defensive backs are why LSU is known as “DBU.” It’s more of a bragging rights thing. Fans and players (both former and current) alike enjoy engaging in the debate over who is the real DBU. Over the years, LSU has put some impressive talent in the NFL. The current crop of guys is trying to live up to the hype.

The whole DBU debate is why LSU was the first choice of All-ACC transfer Duce Chestnut. The New Jersey native initially signed with Syracuse out of high school and transferred to LSU in January of this year. If “I wasn’t born here, but got here soon” was a person, it would be Chestnut. He talked about his unconventional route here briefly after practice on Tuesday.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MU1UmIzM5O3MgRHVjZSBDaGVzdG51dCBzYXlzIGFueSBvdGhlciBz Y2hvb2wgY2xhaW1pbmcgJnF1b3Q7REJVJnF1b3Q7IGlzIGp1c3QgdHJ5aW5n IHRvIGJlIGEgcGFydCBvZiB0aGUgY29udmVyc2F0aW9uLiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTFNVP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTFNVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvREJVP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jREJVPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9V ekZIUVNkS3lkIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vVXpGSFFTZEt5ZDwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBEZWF0aCBWYWxsZXkgSW5zaWRlciAoQExTVVJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MU1VSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE2OTIy NjM3NDcyNjY0MjEwMjk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDE3 LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Chestnut mentioned how he and Zy Alexander appear to be the frontrunners for the two starting cornerback jobs. Ashton Stamps and Laterrance Welch are slated to be their backups. This is a far cry from what the depth chart was supposed to look like. Denver Harris is out for the foreseeable future with a personal matter. JK Johnson was transfer from Ohio State and is now hurt. Both guys were projected starters by some. Now, they may not be in the initial plans to start the season.

If any of this looks unfamiliar, it’s because all but one of these guys came to Baton Rouge via the transfer portal. It’s a site not uncommon these days in college football. With coaches coming and going, NIL deals getting tossed around, a pseudo-free agency was a necessary evil for college sports. With his reputation as a winner at every stop he’s had since coming to LSU, it was inevitable coach Brian Kelly would get his fair share of players coming aboard his latest stop. Chestnut has taken it in stride. He’s been called the vet of this group since he’s been on campus just about the longest. Comparing himself to Green Bay Packer Jaire Alexander, Chestnut said he likes to talk trash just like him. He also said he wants to bring a swagger to the defense. That swagger is upped by his intimate knowledge of the game and plays. “I won’t say I jump routes. I simply break before the receiver does” Chestnutt said when being asked about jumping routes. Something that small and insignificant can make a world of difference.

Another observation about the defensive backs is how they’re being coached in practice. Seeing them go over drills covering run/pass option plays, taking on and shedding blocks, as well as form tackling are all things that wet my whistle when it comes to coaching this position group. Too many times we’ve seen a corner or safety misplay a read and take himself out of position to make a play. There’s also the long-standing myth that corners don’t like to tackle. Now some safeties are gaining that rep since they’re being asked to cover more often. Kudos to the coaches for making sure these guys are well prepared for all they’re likely to see during SEC play.

I’m looking forward to the next man up mentality. Guys aren’t afraid of the spotlight. Many of them say that’s the main reason why they chose to come to LSU. Backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier explained it perfectly when he said: “The reason I came here is because I wanted to play for LSU, for the state of Louisiana, and that's why I came back,” Nussmeier said. “I could have gone elsewhere and done different things, but it matters to me more to finish what I started and to be where I want to be and be where I'm wanted.” There’s something about being where you’re wanted that sits right with you as a human. When you’re truly wanted and appreciated, you’re happier and work harder. No doubt that’s why these defensive backs will show up and show out this season. They’re where they want to be and where they’re not only wanted, they're needed.

