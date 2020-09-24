TigerDetails - Tyler Shelvin confirms he's opting out, preparing for NFL Draft

LSU defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin wanted to put an end to the continuous rumors swirling about him and whether or not he'd be playing in 2020 for the Tigers.

The potential first-round selection took to Twitter Thursday morning to confirm the news: he is opting out and will be preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.

"Over the last few weeks I have given much thought and consideration for my options. I had not planned to make a public statement but I feel it is necessary to address the rumors that have been circulating about me.

"With the ongoing nature of the pandemic and after consulting with my family, I am opting out for the 2020 season," Shelvin said in a message. "I will also begin training for the NFL Combine as I prepare to enter the 2021 NFL Draft."

TigerDetails reported about two weeks ago that it was "doubtful" that Shelvin returned to the team after opting out behind the scenes in early September.