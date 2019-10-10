The animosity between LSU and Florida — in particular, their fan bases — had already become wildly evident this week hours before the blackened alligator hit the table.

Jerit Roser of Tiger Details and Mark Clements of 225 Magazine linked up this week on location at The Chimes to break down the top-10 tilt between the No. 5 Tigers (5-0, 1-0) and No. 7 Gators (6-0, 3-0).

What does LSU have to do to turn this heated series back in its favor and keep their big-picture College Football Playoff goals strong as ever?

How equipped are Joe Burrow and the offense — especially the offensive line — equipped to handle Florida's nightmarish pass-rush?

Can the defense carry its strong showing in this past week's 42-6 rout of Utah State into conference play?

Jerit and Mark roll through all the key aspects of the matchup.

And former University Lab and LSU offensive lineman Garrett Brumfield stops by for a visit to add some of his own personal perspective on "Florida Hate Week."

Listen to this week's Tiger Pride Podcast below for all the Tigers-Gators analysis you need to prepare for Saturday, and don't forget to tune in every week during the season for more LSU talk.

