Rivals100 running back Noah Cain opened his senior season with a pair of touchdowns in IMG Academy's (Fla.) season-opening blowout of a Pennsylvania powerhouse.

Cain, a 4-star Baton Rouge native, remains a priority target for LSU in the Class of 2019 at a position of need. He'll be this fall for his official visit before a December commitment date.

Check out the highlights of the Tigers target in action below.