Vyctorius Miller inks NLI papers with LSU
The Vyctorius Miller saga is now over as the four-star guard has officially inked his NLI papers to play for LSU the school announced on Thursday. Looking back at his recruitment, it was certainly one of the more interesting paths we've seen in recent years. The night before signing day all indications were that Miller was LSU bound, then the morning of, Miller detoured, and expectations were that he was going to commit and sign with Oregon.
Miller would wind up signing with Oregon but a turn of events saw him asking out of his NLI with Oregon, news we first mentioned inside The Quad Premium Forum on March 6th, weeks before it became public.
On March 29th, as expected, Miller decommitted from Oregon before committing to LSU on April 4th.
Miller is a welcomed addition for LSU head coach Matt McMahon and staff as McMahon continues to rebuild LSU's basketball program and Miller is as important a piece as any to that process.
“We are thrilled to officially welcome Vyctorius Miller to the LSU Basketball program,” said Coach McMahon. “Vyctorius is an incredibly skilled and talented guard. We love his 3-point shooting ability along with his versatility to score in a variety of ways. As a playmaker, he is extremely creative in his attack off ball screens and handoffs. He will be a great fit for our style of play. We look forward to his arrival in Baton Rouge later this month.”
Miller joins four-star point guard Curtis Givens III and four-star forward Robert Miller as LSU's three signees for the class of 2024.
2024 Signees
