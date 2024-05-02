The Vyctorius Miller saga is now over as the four-star guard has officially inked his NLI papers to play for LSU the school announced on Thursday. Looking back at his recruitment, it was certainly one of the more interesting paths we've seen in recent years. The night before signing day all indications were that Miller was LSU bound, then the morning of, Miller detoured, and expectations were that he was going to commit and sign with Oregon.

Miller would wind up signing with Oregon but a turn of events saw him asking out of his NLI with Oregon, news we first mentioned inside The Quad Premium Forum on March 6th, weeks before it became public.

On March 29th, as expected, Miller decommitted from Oregon before committing to LSU on April 4th.