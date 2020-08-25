TigerDetails - Watch LSU's defense on Day 6 of fall camp

LSU held its sixth day of fall camp on Tuesday afternoon.

Media is currently not allowed at practice due to the coronavirus, so LSU has been providing media outlets with footage of practice.

Ed Orgeron talked about the Tigers' depth chart for both the defense and offense earlier in the day when he met with reporters via Zoom.

"I'm very pleased with the mindset of our football team eliminating distractions," Orgeron said. "We're still practicing. If anything gets too dangerous for our football team, obviously we will not practice. But it looks like we're about to practice all week right now, and our plans are to practice all week. And we'll take it day by day.

"This is a big teaching week for us. We're still a ways away from playing a game. Our guys are still teaching. They're still learning. Our coaches are doing a tremendous job. We're still installing. Today's a red zone day, and it's the fifth time we're installing the red zone. Obviously we're adding to the package. But everyday there's a daily theme of situations that we're installing and getting better at.

"I think this team is practicing very well. We're staying free of injuries for the most part."

