Marcel Brooks’ high school career has come to an end, and in the process, the 4-star outside linebacker pieced together one of the most spectacular senior campaigns in the state of Texas and nationally.





While he is listed as a 4-star outside linebacker, the Rivals250 talent showed off his high ceiling playing an amplified role on the offensive side of the ball to help the Flower Mound Marcus team. Brooks had 31 catches for 635 yards this past season, which amounted to a 20.5 yard per touch average.





Brooks capped the season with touchdowns rushing, receiving and on defense. He could line up at multiple positions for LSU, including strong safety, outside linebacker and as an edge-rusher. Brooks has also toyed with the idea of contributing on offense when he arrives in Baton Rouge next season.

Brooks currently sits as the No. 195 overall prospect in the nation, according to Rivals, a top-10 outside linebacker and the No. 23 overall player in the state of Texas. Expect Brooks, who debuted in the Rivals250 in August, to see another bump in the rankings in the coming weeks. He is squarely in the 5-star discussion as the early signing period approaches.