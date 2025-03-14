Weekend at the Box: Previewing LSU vs Missouri

(Photo by Associated Press)

The top-ranked LSU Tigers (17-1) will welcome the Missouri Tigers (8-8) to Alex Box Stadium this weekend for their SEC season opener. The three-game series begins Friday, March 14, at 4:30 p.m. CT, with games following on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. LSU enters conference play riding an impressive 12-game winning streak and holding the No. 1 ranking in D1 Baseball's poll. Head coach Jay Johnson shared his thoughts on beginning conference play: "We're looking forward to this weekend. The SEC is a big reason why players choose to come to LSU, and SEC Baseball is one of the greatest challenges in college athletics. I think our team has the talent and make-up to meet that challenge, and I'm really excited to dive into it with them."

Monitoring the weather

Mother Nature is threatening to disrupt the weekend's action in Baton Rouge, prompting a schedule adjustment. Friday's matchup has been bumped up to a 4:30 PM CT start. Fans and teams will need to stay weather-aware, as further changes could be on the horizon.

The pitching matchups

Friday: Sophomore RHP Kade Anderson (3-0, 2.08 ERA) vs. Senior LHP Ian Lohse (0-2, 5.12 ERA) Saturday: Junior RHP Anthony Eyanson (3-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Freshman LHP Wil Libbert (1-1, 5.40 ERA) Sunday: Sophomore RHP Chase Shores (4-0, 3.15 ERA) vs. Junior LHP Kadden Drew (2-0, 3.43 ERA) Looking at the matchups this weekend, LSU holds a distinct advantage across all three games. Anderson's 2.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts in just 21.2 innings gives the Bayou Bengals a clear edge in Friday's opener against Lohse, who has struggled to find consistency. Saturday's matchup might be the most lopsided, with Eyanson coming off that eye-popping 15-strikeout performance facing freshman Libbert, who's shown expected growing pains with a 5.40 ERA and more walks than strikeouts. Sunday's contest features the undefeated Shores against Drew, who despite a respectable 3.43 ERA, hasn't demonstrated the same strikeout potential as his LSU counterpart. The Tigers' pitching depth could prove decisive, especially considering their staff has held opponents to a meager .207 batting average during the current win streak.

LSU's offense firing on all cylinders heading into conference play

LSU's offense has been nothing short of spectacular during their winning streak, hitting a combined .361 with 23 home runs and averaging 11.3 runs per game. The lineup features several red-hot hitters: Junior first baseman Jared Jones has been on a tear, batting .510 during the win streak with six homers and 24 RBI. Jones, who now has 49 career home runs (tied for 8th all-time at LSU with Albert Belle), is hitting .448 overall this season. Freshman outfielder Derek Curiel has been a consistent force from the leadoff spot, reaching base in all 18 games this season. During the winning streak, he's hitting .474 with a remarkable .643 on-base percentage. Sophomore shortstop Steven Milam has been hitting .488 during the streak with four doubles, four homers and 17 RBI, while entering the series with a 12-game reached base streak.

About Mizzou

Missouri enters the weekend with an 8-8 record under second-year head coach Kerrick Jackson, who previously led Southern University in Baton Rouge from 2018-20. Missouri's offense is led by Aussie outfielder Cayden Nicoletto, who is hitting .422 with two homers, while catcher Mateo Serna leads the team with 19 RBI. As a team, Missouri ranks 11th in the SEC with a .301 batting average and 16th with a 6.20 ERA.

Series history

LSU holds a commanding 20-4 all-time record against Missouri in a series that began in 1986. Since Missouri joined the SEC in 2013, LSU has gone 18-4 against the visiting Tigers. This weekend marks Missouri's first trip to Baton Rouge since 2022, when LSU swept all three games. Can LSU continue their success against the visiting Missouri Tigers?

The breakdown

The matchups certainly get tougher heading into conference play for LSU, but I would be surprised if the Tigers didn't continue their hot streak this weekend. Their bats have been absolutely red-hot during this 12-game tear, while Missouri's pitching has faced their share of early season struggles. When you've got guys like Jones and Milam hitting nearly .500 over a dozen games, that spells trouble for a Missouri staff posting a collective 6.20 ERA. To say that LSU has the edge on the mound would be an understatement. Eyanson's 15-strikeout performance last weekend shows just how dominant LSU's arms can be. Meanwhile, Missouri's starters have had a rough go of it during the early portion of the season, with Friday starter Lohse still searching for his first win. History isn't on Missouri's side either. They've managed just four wins against LSU all-time, and haven't won in Baton Rouge since 2018. For Missouri to have any shot, they'll need Nicoletto to stay hot and their pitching staff to somehow cool down an LSU lineup that's averaging over 11 runs during this win streak. The numbers don't lie – Missouri faces an uphill battle against the nation's top-ranked team.

