Where LSU commits rank in Rivals250 update for Class of 2025
With Dakorien Moore sitting as the top dog at his position, two fellow LSU commits are biting at the heels for the same crown for their respective positions.
Five-stars Harlem Berry and Bryce Underwood ranked the second-best at running back and quarterback respectively, but national recruiting director Adam Gorney has pegged both as ones to watch in the coming months to make jumps.
"Bryce Underwood, the more we see him at national events, could be making an argument for that top position as well," Gorney said. "Underwood, committed to LSU, is so dynamic and such a playmaker that he has all the tools to be No. 1 overall as well."
While Moore is unlikely to move out of the top spot in the coming months, his future teammates are competing of moving up, boosting the value of one of the best recruiting classes for the Tigers in the last decade.
"I’ll never say never but moving Dakorien Moore off the top line at receiver is going to be very tough," Gorney said. "Not only did he have a phenomenal junior season but he was so good this past offseason making impossible catches. He’s clearly the best receiver in the class."
|Rank
|Change
|Name
|Stars
|
3
|
No change
|
4
|
Up 1 spot
|
19
|
Up 9 spots
|
88
|
Down 4 spots
|
107
|
Up 7 spots
|
158
|
Up 1 spot
Yet following an update to the Rivals250 for the Class of 2025 on Tuesday, LSU fell to the No. 3 spot in the Recruiting Team Rankings. The Tiger sat at No. 2, but Ohio State leaped LSU, leading the SEC program by 30 points.
The Buckeyes have the most Rival250 commits with seven, with LSU, Notre Dame and Clemson right behind with six apiece.
